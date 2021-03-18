Philly could set new record for homicides, officials say during first gun violence briefing

Philadelphia is experiencing an ongoing surge in fatal shootings that could set a new record at the end of 2021: the deadliest year in city history when it comes to homicides.

At least 103 people have been murdered so far this year, a 30% increase over the same time last year. Police say most homicides can be traced back to an argument, drugs, or domestic disputes.

More than 380 people have been shot fatally or non-fatally, including 40 children, according to police.

“The number of guns that are on the street is irrational and crazy,” said Mayor Jim Kenney during the city’s first public briefing on how it’s responding to gun violence.

These briefings, which will now happen every two weeks, come roughly six months after City Council overwhelmingly passed a resolution introduced by Councilmember Jamie Gauthier calling on the Kenney administration to host regular public updates on gun violence — similar to the way the city hosts COVID-19 briefings each week.

“Today’s briefing was a very important first step, and I am beyond grateful that Mayor Kenney and his team have committed to providing this service regularly,” said Gauthier in a statement. “I’m very glad the Administration is communicating about this crisis comprehensively, and not just from a law enforcement perspective.”

“That being said, moving forward, I would like the briefings to emanate more from a public health perspective. For example, that could mean linking the causal data shared by the Police Department to prevention and intervention strategies,” she added. “I would also like to see information presented in a way that is more accessible to the general public, and to have the briefings televised like the weekly COVID updates are. These briefings should also be thought of as key opportunities to offer immediate resources to the public, and in turn help alleviate the gun violence crisis.”

A mayoral spokesperson said the briefings will be televised on channel 64 and posted to the city’s YouTube page after they occur, “but not air live on 64 due to studio scheduling/staffing limitations.”

Kenney, whose administration has been criticized for lacking a sense of urgency on the issue, verbally committed to holding the briefings during a face-to-face meeting with anti-violence activist Jamal Johnson, who held a one-man hunger strike outside of City Hall with hopes of forcing the mayor’s hand on the council resolution.

The administration announced it would begin hosting bi-weekly updates on gun violence in the wake of a mass shooting in Olney that occurred in broad daylight and left eight people injured.