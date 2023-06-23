Philadelphia’s Racial Equity Strategy Dashboard offers residents a look into how the city government is working to eliminate racial disparities.

The dashboard was created by the Mayor’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (ODEI), and is part of the city’s Racial Equity Strategy, which requires all departments to create an initial racial equity action plan by the end of 2023.

So far, 23 departments have completed their initial racial equity action plans and by the end of 2023, all departmental racial equity action plans will be complete.

During a news conference at City Hall on Thursday, Mayor Jim Kenney said the dashboard is part of a plan “to build a government that reflects the diversity of the city and improve outcomes for Philadelphians of every race and identity.”

“These plans have one purpose: to build racial equity into the way city government operates,” Kenney said. “With today’s launch of the Racial Equity Strategy Dashboard, we’re also committed to giving Philadelphians the chance to see the change as it happens.”

In order for the dashboard to be implemented, it requires every city department reporting to the mayor “to go through a rigorous cohort process to identify policies and practices that contribute to inequities and develop an action plan to disrupt, mitigate, or eliminate those conditions,” according to a news release.