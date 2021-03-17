Feds: Gun smugglers traveled on Amtrak to Philadelphia, N.J.

Federal authorities arrested members of a train-based network of straw purchasers in a firearms case that sheds light on the pervasive flow of illegal out-of-state guns into the Philadelphia region.

According to a federal complaint, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives charged Tyrone Patterson, a North Carolina resident, and Junious Flemming, of New Jersey, with multiple firearms violations. The pair admitted to participating in a “straw buying” operation that relied in part on Amtrak trains to ferry some 40 weapons to Philadelphia and neighboring cities for illegal sales over the past six months.

Law enforcement began investigating Patterson after a gun he purchased was recovered from another individual’s car that was searched by police outside of Trenton, New Jersey. A month later, police found a .22 caliber pistol, that had also been purchased by Patterson, on a young person from Wall Township, New Jersey.

Separately, Amtrak records revealed that Patterson made multiple trips from Raleigh, N.C. to Philadelphia’s 30th Street station around the time the weapons were recovered, and his own social media posts depict him traveling to locations near where the weapons were later recovered.

“Flights are dope, but Amtrak hit[s] different,” Flemming wrote in an online post praising the rail carrier, after his first trip to Philadelphia.