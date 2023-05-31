Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will start inspecting gun stores; business owners react

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

Montgomery County is now the first county in the state in which the sheriff’s office will regularly inspect gun stores and federal firearms licensed businesses. Gun control advocates say it’s a move in the right direction, while some local firearms business owners have mixed reactions.

It’s an effort to help law enforcement trace straw purchasing, ensure dealers are following state protocols, and in the end, reduce gun violence, says Sheriff Sean Kilkenny.

“I know this is merely putting a finger in a dam to the greater issue of gun violence in the United States. I understand all that. But I think we have to try to start somewhere,” Kilkenny said.

Kilkenny said many of the county’s 92 gun shops are “great,” and work with county detectives and the district attorney on investigations. But they want to just ensure they are following Pennsylvania law, like maintaining records of gun serial numbers, he said.

The sheriff’s office sent a letter to all the firearms businesses with a checklist of 14 items that are required in order to hold a permit, based on the state’s Uniform Firearms Act. Kilkenny says the businesses have to respond and schedule a time for an inspection.

“We sent them a copy of all the existing standards because our goal is not to be punitive. Our goal is to bring people in compliance and educate and just make sure that they’re following the law, many of which of these gun stores already are,” the sheriff told WHYY News.