From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Pennsylvania State Police Skippack Station is investigating the theft of more than $9,000 worth of Pokémon cards from Nashcards in Trappe Borough.

Authorities allege an Asian male in his mid-20s walked into the store on the morning of May 4 requesting to see some of the merchandise. The suspect then fled the store and left the scene in a tan SUV.

According to police, the man stole a 2021 Pokémon JPN Gengar VMAX card worth approximately $2,500; a 2005 Pokémon Gold Star Metagross Delta Species card worth about $2,850; and a sealed Pokémon Base Set XY Booster Box worth roughly $4,200.

Pennsylvania State Police are requesting that anyone with information reach out.