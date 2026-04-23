Online gambling addiction and the growing public health crisis

Human beings have been gambling on games of chance for thousands of years. Today, sports betting has completely changed the landscape. You can put money down on predicting balls and strikes, free throws and touchdowns in real times as the action unfolds. It’s fast-paced and exciting, offering instant gratification…if you win. Sadly, what begins as entertainment can spiral into addiction, especially for young men.

This week our guest is Harry Levant, who was once a struggled with problem-gambling but is now a therapist. After being charged with stealing money from his own clients to feed his addiction, he made a promise to the court to dedicate himself to helping others who had lost control of their lives to gambling.

Today, Harry is a therapist, advocate and Director of Gambling Policy with the Public Health Advocacy Institute at Northeastern University. We’ll talk about what hooked him and what it will take to address the growing crisis gambling addiction.