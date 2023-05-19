Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

A Pennsylvania PAC that advocates for gun owners is threatening Lower Merion Township with litigation and criminal action for enacting an ordinance that restricts where firearms can be sold.

The ordinance restricts gun sales to four mostly commercial areas in the township, and the businesses that sell there will have to follow new safety protocols — like having security cameras. They also have to be at least 1,000 feet away from schools. Additionally, new firearms businesses cannot operate inside people’s homes.

Lower Merion officials unanimously passed the ordinance on April 19. Some residents had been fighting for these types of regulations since last year, when a firearms business opened in Bala Cynwyd.

Firearms Owners Against Crime (FOAC) believe the ordinance is “unlawful,” and wants the township to repeal it. If the township doesn’t repeal, the group says it will file private criminal complaints against each official involved in enacting the ordinance as well as a lawsuit against the township, according to a letter sent to officials on Thursday from the civil rights defense firm on behalf of FOAC.