Selling the township’s water, wastewater, and stormwater public utilities to private entities will be illegal once the charter takes effect on July 1.

Jenn Foster, a resident who served on the Government Study Commission and fought with Towamencin NOPE for the charter to pass, says the group is “thrilled” with the outcome of the election.

“This is an incredible moment not just for Towamencin, but for other communities in Pennsylvania who feel unheard by their elected officials.”

In May 2022, the Towamencin board of supervisors approved the sale of the township’s sewer system to NextEra for $115 million. NextEra backed out of the sale in March, and the supervisors approved to sell it to Pennsylvania American Water instead. Towamencin NOPE believes the charter gives them legal grounds to stop the sale before the deal is finalized by both parties and approved by the Pennsylvania Utility Commission.

Residents like Foster have been concerned about rising sewer rates if the system were sold to a private entity. Pennsylvania American Water rates are almost triple the cost of Towamencin’s current rates, according to NOPE. The group has also been concerned over government transparency and loss of local control of a publicly-owned utility.

Home rule charters are not particularly unique — Bryn Athyn, Cheltenham, Horsham, Norristown, Plymouth, and Whitemarsh are under home rule in Montgomery County. Home rule basically provides room for more local control. It allows municipalities to craft their own ordinances based on local need — anything that’s not specifically denied by the state constitution.

Resident Kofi Osei, founder of Towamencin NOPE, believes it’s the first time home rule has been used like this — for a sale that is already approved by township officials, and used in resistance to township officials who oppose the charter and support the sale.

The township has posted its own FAQs about the sale and explanations for why it believes selling would be good for residents. Officials have said the sale would eliminate township debt and the earnings would fund new infrastructure projects. WHYY News requested comments from township supervisors and Township Manager David Kraynik and is awaiting a response.

Osei himself has been met with criticism from some residents who oppose the home rule charter, including from Nancy Becker, vice chairperson of the Montgomery County GOP and member of the Towamencin planning commission. Becker and others ran in opposition to Osei and the NOPE candidates to earn spots on the Government Study Commission, in a failed attempt to stop the creation of the charter. Becker said there was “no need to change” the township, and that it was “run well.”