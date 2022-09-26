Towamencin Township residents are trying an innovative strategy to fight the privatization of the municipality’s sewer system.

The small township of Towamencin, Montgomery County, has just 18,000 residents. But it’s one of the most recent in a wave of Pennsylvania communities battling privatization of public water and sewer systems. Opponents fear rising rates and loss of local control over a public entity.

Now, as a last-ditch effort to stop the pending sale of their sewer system, a group of Towamencin residents called Neighbors Opposing Privatization Efforts (NOPE) want to give the township more local control by creating a home rule charter. It would allow them to write a new local law that forbids privatization of the sewer system.

On the November ballot, voters in Towamencin will decide whether to move forward with the plan. Residents can vote to create a government study commission to analyze the township’s current government and determine if Towamencin should adopt a home rule charter.

Towamencin voters will also choose who they want to serve on the commission if it’s approved.

“My goal is to stop the sale of the sewer so that we are not straddling our neighbors with exorbitant sewer rates,” said Jenn Foster, a Towamencin resident for 40 years and a member of NOPE.

Foster is one of 14 candidates running in November to be elected to the seven-member government study commission.

Seven candidates, including Foster, are with Towamencin NOPE. If they win the majority, they will draft the home rule charter.

Seven candidates are opposed to creating a home rule charter; among them is Nancy Becker, vice chairperson of the Montgomery County GOP and member of the Towamencin planning commission.