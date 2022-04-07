Towamencin Township in Montgomery County, is part of North Penn School District with about 18,000 residents, according to the 2020 United States Census.

Many Towamencin residents have opposed the privatization of their sewer system since 2021, when local group Towamencin NOPE, “Towamencin Neighbors Opposing Privatization Efforts,” was created. The Facebook group has over 400 members, and is disseminating a petition by Food and Water Watch.

Over the course of three months, NOPE pushed for Towamencin to hold town halls over the issue, and now, they are relieved they’re finally happening.

According to NOPE organizers, they knocked on around 500 doors to spread awareness on the potential sewer sale. Early in their campaign, most of the residents they spoke to were unaware of the issue. So far, they say no one that they’ve spoken to supports the sale.

Towamencin’s sewer system is one of many municipal public utilities in Montgomery County and across the Philadelphia suburbs that have either been at risk of takeover or have been sold to for-profit companies.

After paying PFM $9,500 to perform the analysis and valuation of the sewer system, Towamencin supervisors voted unanimously in January 2021 for PFM to begin the second phase of the process; to gauge interest from potential bidders and to analyze those bids.

The Township then received five formal bids offering terms of sale or lease from interested firms. Those bids include one from NextEra Energy for $115.3 million, Pennsylvania American Water for $92.4 million, and Aqua Pennsylvania for $54.1 million.

Sewer rates would rise if any of these companies close the sale. The current rate is $450 a year and the ten-year sewer rate estimates range from $874 for Aqua to $1,060 for NextEra. All the bids include a two-year rate freeze.

Kofi Osei, 29, founder of Towamencin NOPE, isn’t looking forward to PFM’s presentation during the town halls, which will come before the public comment portions.

Osei described it as a “full infomercial from the consultants,” and said, “[the] supervisors can spin this however they want before taking our input.”

NOPE organizers’ concerns about PFM’s intentions are not unfounded. In a January 2021 contract agreement, PFM, who has conducted similar studies in the Philadelphia region, including for the City of Chester, states they will not collect fees for phase two and three of their process “if the transaction does not close.”

“They’re going to present a bunch of projects that we never knew we needed to do,” Osei said. “And somehow, it’s going to look like we should privatize, even though our system is well-maintained and the township’s finances are fine too.”

Osei created the Towamencin NOPE group after seeing the after effects of Cheltenham selling its sewer system to Aqua Pa. Cheltenham utility rates rose soon after the sale.

Local groups have been sprouting across Montgomery County in efforts to stop sewer system privatization, and in many cases, have won.

David McMahon started the original NOPE in Norristown, which won the battle against Aqua Pa’s efforts to buy its sewer system. McMahon then advised Conshohocken NOPE, which also turned Aqua away. Now, he’s helping Towamencin’s branch.

In relation to other private water companies, Aqua owns the majority of utilities in the Philadelphia suburbs. In August 2021, the company filed a rate case petition with the state Public Utility Commission seeking to increase wastewater bills by 33%.

While Towamencin has had fairly stable sewer rates for decades, rising rates is only one of Osei’s concerns.

He said it’s about the public’s ability to have input on what happens with their utilities.