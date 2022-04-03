How Montgomery County hopes to entice workers in a competitive market

Kelly Cofrancisco, a county representative, said Montco is always hiring for these kinds of positions because of their stressful nature.

Montgomery County’s vacancies align with statewide and national trends.

“The county is not immune to the current job market challenges that all employers are facing right now when it comes to hiring,” said Arkoosh.

The Bucks County Courier Times has reported that the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in Lower Providence, with an average daily population of 870 inmates, had 207 corrections officers and nearly three dozen vacancies in February 2022. There is also a shortage of 911 responders across the region, such as in Philadelphia, which has led to slower response times.

Economist Paul Harrington, director of the Center for Labor Markets and Policy at Drexel University, said the ratio of unemployed job seekers and vacant jobs is “unprecedented.” For every unemployed worker, he said, there are 1.5 vacant jobs.

In January, Pennsylvania had 341,000 unemployed workers and 532,000 vacant jobs, according to the state Bureau of Labor Statistics.

That leads to more job options, and then resignation numbers go up, said Harrington, “because your opportunity to get a new job is tremendously high.”

People look for higher wages, better workplace conditions, more flexibility, and these days, options to work from home.

“Low pay, a lack of opportunities for advancement, and feeling disrespected at work are the top reasons why Americans quit their jobs last year,” according to a report by the Pew Research Center. Issues with child care and a desire for more flexibility also ranked highly.

Montgomery County offers a pension, health care, paid parental leave, and, for some jobs, flexibility to work from home. Minimum rates start at $15 an hour, and this year, the Board of Commissioners voted to raise the starting salaries for all county positions.

Some of the vacant jobs are within departments that have unionized positions. Probation officers and domestic relations officers are unionized, but 911 telecommunicators, in the department of public safety and caseworkers are not unionized.

The minimum salary rates have a wide range. Caseworkers, for instance, start at $43,456, and 911 telecommunicators start at $36,228.00, depending on experience.

But money is not the only priority for workers, according to a Prudential survey: One-third of people who quit during the pandemic took a pay cut, and of that group 49% prioritized life over work.

Many of the Montgomery County jobs listed are “very challenging,” acknowledged Arkoosh.