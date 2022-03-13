Meet the teens behind a Montco Food Not Bombs group

Max Segal, a 17-year-old senior at Upper Dublin High School, was inspired to start the group after the 2020 protests responding to George Floyd’s murder at the hands of the police in Minneapolis. He said he started to learn about things such as gentrification and the “structural problems inherent to capitalism.”

The group’s main message: The money the United States spends on the military could instead feed the entire country. As members see it, part of the solution to hunger would be a change in the government’s priorities, from the federal to the local level.

“It’s pretty clear that the services in Norristown are lacking,” said Segal. “There’s still a lot of hunger there.”

Segal is critical of Montgomery County for investing in a new courthouse in Norristown. Meanwhile, Norristown is displacing the only 24/7 shelter in the county, Coordinated Homeless Outreach Center, or CHOC. A large population of people experiencing homelessness is already living in encampments in the area, and according to the county, the closing of CHOC without finding a new home for the shelter would create a bigger crisis.

“You can see their priorities right there,” said Segal. “They are more interested in making their courthouse nicer than helping people.”

The Food Not Bombs chapter functions with little to no cash and material donations. In an effort to reduce food waste, members initially asked a local grocery store if it could donate that food to them. They were denied.

Segal called that an example of a food system created not to serve everyone, but for corporations to earn a profit.

“Corporations go ahead and throw this food away in order to create something called ‘artificial scarcity,’” said Segal.

So the group’s members dumpster-dive from the grocery store to find usable food. They decided to take the food, to “take the action into our own hands,” said Segal.

The Department of Agriculture reports that the United States wastes 30% to 40% of its food supply. About 30% of food waste comes from restaurants, groceries, and food service companies. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, food is the single largest category of material placed in municipal landfills, where it emits methane, a powerful greenhouse gas.

The Upper Dublin group has members with a wide range of political identities, from anarchists, Marxist-Leninists, and socialists, to Republicans. But they all agree on one thing: Food is a right, not a privilege, and also, “that we need to help each other,” said Matias Waschbusch, 15, the only member from Bucks County.

Waschbusch, who lives in New Hope, said that as he witnessed adults in his school district fight at school board meetings over masking policies this past year, he wished they also had a realignment of priorities.

“There’s people not even 40 minutes away from me not having money to get through a day,” said Waschbusch. “I think there are so many problems people focus on instead of what’s actually happening around us.”

Group members emphasized its many differences compared to a charity. It’s a mutual aid organization, which to them has an impact on how they distribute goods and how they run the group.

Katie O’Halloran, 17, a senior at Upper Dublin High School, said part of that is about spending time with community members, building relationships, and igniting real conversations about their needs.

“We, a lot of the time, eat our own food. We’ll enjoy it with the people that are also enjoying it,” said O’Halloran. “You can’t really replace that human interaction of sharing a hot meal with people in your community with just grabbing a bagged sandwich. It’s a different type of environment that we create, and that’s one of the reasons we call it a food distribution instead of a food serving.”

Segal said it’s also about their structure. Those who cook the food, the workers, are making the decisions for the organization. The Food Not Bombs group is non-hierarchical; it makes decisions based on group consensus, rather than a top-down approach.