Parents and students in Pennridge School District, Bucks County, are concerned over the relationship between the district and the First Baptist Church of Perkasie resource center’s tutoring program.

Laura Foster, a district parent, reached out to the program, Re:vivals Resource Center, to inquire about assistance for her daughter, Camille, with her AP Biology exam.

In an email response to Foster, Donna Tindall of Re:vivals, wrote that a tutor could help Camille understand evolution through a “biblical worldview… meaning that we believe that God created the world in six literal days.”

“Although we accept this through faith, there is evidence pointing in that direction,” said Tindall. “I think our tutor would welcome the opportunity to help [Camille] understand what is being presented and perhaps to examine the presuppositions as well as the supporting facts for both conclusions.”

The program is listed on the district’s website in the “Community Flyers” page. Pennridge Superintendent David Bolton said the district will also “provide information to families who request it.”

Re:vivals Resource Center did not respond to WHYY’s multiple requests for comment.

Bolton said the district has multiple options for students in need of tutors, “the majority of these are provided directly by the students’ teachers, through additional school-based professionals, or through additional school-based services available after school hours.”

But the Re:vivals tutoring program is the only free tutoring program and the only program that supports Spanish-speaking students that is recommended by the district.

Foster was partly initially interested in Re:vivals because it would save her money. Camille also needed support with her AP course after transitioning from in-person learning to virtual this year. Because of her switch, she missed the evolution section of her AP biology course.

After learning about how Re:vivals handles the teaching of evolution, Foster swiftly decided not to engage with the program.

“This is not an appropriate source for my child,” said Foster. “It should not be listed as a tutoring service for any children for the district. Regardless if your kid’s going to college or not, we want to make sure that we’re providing them with the best foundation to succeed in life.”

Foster said she was concerned that the program would attempt to explore Christian fundamentalism with her daughter.

“I don’t trust them,” said Foster. “What else are they going to try to indoctrinate into these kids?”