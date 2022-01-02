In September, Ida wreaked havoc in the community: Roofs were blown off; trees landed on houses and blocked entryways and streets; families were displaced. Many community members lost electrical power and were disconnected, for a moment.

Then Barbara Mass’ fellow teachers from Upper Dublin High School showed up at her house, cleared her yard, and the Chainsaw Gang was born. Mass, the organizing force behind the group, began knocking on her neighbors’ doors, asking if they needed help.

Mass started posting on a Facebook page, UD Helping Hands, to find out who needed tree removals, and to notify the community where the Chainsaw Gang was headed for the day, so that anyone could join in.

“People are generally good. .. but sometimes you don’t know how to help someone,” said Mass. “So all of a sudden, [when someone said], ‘Hey, this yard needs some help. Can you come out?’ People did.”

At the gang’s peak in September, around 300 people cleared debris from multiple houses at a time, with urgency. Young children would carry branches. “Chainsaw Nicki” would slice a tree. “Tractor Dave” would haul the logs away. Local restaurants, like Rich’s Deli, would bring meals. Community members delivered treats and drinks.

Now, four months after the storm and with many trees still on the ground, the Chainsaw Gang is still working, spending free time helping neighbors. The need is often less urgent, and the gang is smaller, but the sense of selflessness is strong.

Most volunteers — like “Chainsaw Nicki” Besada, a special education teacher in the Upper Dublin School District — had never picked up a chainsaw before the storm.

“These guys taught me everything I needed to know … but I’m a teacher, not a chainsawer,” said Besada, after she climbed atop a fallen tree Thursday and chopped it to pieces.

She said the gang is looking to help those who are less connected to the internet.

“There’s still people that need help,” said Besada. “We’ll stop when it’s done. Or when it snows. Whichever comes first. And then we’ll be back in the spring, when the snow melts.”

We have “the chainsaws and the tractor,” said Gross, “It’s the right thing to do. You just have to.”

Peter Yoon said volunteers keep coming back because of the tight-knit relationships they’ve formed through picking up the pieces after devastation.

“[We’re] just looking forward to seeing each other,” said Yoon. “There’s a special bond now. It’s almost like family.”

They have nicknames, like the “Fantastic Four” featuring Jack “Hulk” Jamison and Tim “Big Tim” Sherman, and the “Weekend Warriors” featuring Upper Dublin teacher Rachel “She-Hulk” Buchman. Thursday morning, each volunteer pointed to another volunteer’s contributions as vital to the operation.

Every volunteer said the community has grown closer since the Chainsaw Gang started. Neighbors who never knew one another are now close friends.

“Through this calamity they’ve entered or reentered each other’s lives,” said Clement.