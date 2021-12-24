In Montgomery and Delaware counties, what do you wonder about the places, the people, and the culture that you want WHYY to explore?

Pennsylvania residents hit hard when the remnants of Hurricane Ida blasted through the region in early September now have more time to apply for financial assistance.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has extended its application deadline for individuals and businesses in Montgomery, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Philadelphia counties, as well as Bedford, Northampton, and York counties. Those affected by the storm can now apply for FEMA aid until Monday, Jan. 10.

Loans are also available from the U.S. Small Business Administration to homeowners, renters, and business owners. The loans may cover losses not covered by insurance or FEMA assistance, as well as “business operating expenses that could have been met had the disaster not occurred.”

At the last Montgomery County Commissioners meeting of 2021, Chair Valerie Arkoosh urged residents to apply for the aid as soon as possible.

“So if you haven’t applied yet and you realize you do have need, it is not too late,” said Arkoosh.

Montgomery County had some of the hardest-hit communities in Pennsylvania. Over $11.2 million in federal aid has been distributed to county residents so far, said Arkoosh.

According to county officials, there are still 142 households, or 316 people, displaced by Ida’s destruction. Those families are living in 157 hotel rooms paid for by the county.

In Bridgeport alone, 300 people were evacuated from their homes and 500 were temporarily displaced.

ACLAMO, a local nonprofit that predominantly serves the Latino community, is supporting 52 families that were displaced and living in hotels. Ninety other displaced families are living with relatives or friends, and are not receiving as much aid from the county, according to Nelly Jimenez, the executive director of ACLAMO.

The deadline extension will help many individuals the organization works with, Jimenez said, adding, “We’re very happy. Every time [FEMA does] an extension, we are very happy.”

Many of ACLAMO’s clients had been denied FEMA aid. Now, the organization can help community members appeal those rejections.

Jimenez said the FEMA application process is difficult, especially for those who speak English as their second language.

“It is a very confusing system to use, even if you do speak English. And if you don’t speak the language, that makes it worse,” said Jimenez.