Montgomery County cut the ribbon Friday on a new, year-round shelter in Lansdale.

The 20-bed facility at 1107 E. Main St. has been in the works since 2024. Construction on several safety upgrades delayed its opening in the fall.

At Thursday night’s meeting, Montgomery County Commissioner Jamila Winder said the emergency shelter is “designed to get residents off the street and back on a stable path.”

“It has the capacity to serve as much as 75% of those in need in Lansdale,” Winder said.

The nonprofit Resources for Human Development will operate the shelter. According to Winder, it took collaboration between county and local officials to pull it off. An Ambler businessman, Nand Todi, provided a $1 million gift to help fund the initiative. The shelter is called Todi’s Place of Hope.

Montgomery County previously established a 120-bed, temporary housing shelter in Pottstown. Winder said the county plans to break ground on a new facility in Norristown later in February.

“We’ve made it clear that in Montgomery County, no one should have to sleep on the streets, and this is something that we’ve aligned on as a board, and we are taking a clear and bold action to ensure that we’re supporting our unhoused friends and neighbors,” Winder said. “So this is a major milestone.”