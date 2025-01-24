Montco commissioners approve new emergency shelter option in Pottstown

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Montgomery County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to establish temporary housing for up to 120 people experiencing homelessness in Pottstown Borough.

The contract is the second the county has entered into in the past several months to provide around-the-clock transitional housing to unhoused residents. In December, the county voted to create a permanent transitional housing shelter for single adults in Lansdale. That facility is set to open in the first half of this year.

“Knowing how much this community has struggled with their unhoused population, and really thinking about a meaningful solution to help these individuals … it’s just a great feeling,” County Commissioner Jamila Winder said. “And it’s just an example [of] the work that we’re doing as an administration.”

Pending Pottstown zoning variance approval, 62 single and double occupancy rooms will be available at the Days Inn Pottstown on West King Street for people experiencing homelessness in the area, with priority given to those currently living on the grounds of Norfolk Southern and borough properties. The commissioners approved emergency funding to Reading-based Opportunity House to provide 24/7 wrap-around services to people who choose to use the shelter.

Opportunity House had already begun what President Modesto Fiume described as a “pilot program” in November to provide shelter at the hotel to residents of Pottstown’s “Tent City,” an encampment on Norfolk Southern property that was swept by authorities on Jan. 2.