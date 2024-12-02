Dozens call Pottstown’s ‘Tent City’ home. A railroad company wants them gone

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Robert McKennon Jr. recently celebrated his 52nd birthday. There were no cakes and candles. He spent his day outside in Pottstown’s unhoused encampment known as “Tent City.”

For two and a half years, he has been living in the stretch of forest on the western edge of the borough. At its peak, Tent City has provided tree-covered shelter to upwards of 30 unhoused neighbors. Sometimes, there are as few as six. There’s a portable toilet and a shower tucked away behind a tarp. These amenities were donated.

“It’s getting better,” McKennon said. “It was getting better.”

On Nov. 25, yellow signs were taped to trees ordering residents to leave. Tent City sits on Norfolk Southern Corporation property, adjacent to Montgomery County Community College’s satellite campus, bordering College Drive and the railroad tracks just on the edge of the Schuylkill River.

The company wants them gone by Jan. 2. All “unauthorized” materials and structures will be removed. All personal property will be disposed of.

The endeavor to clear the area is part of a broader organized effort to sweep the encampment and offer short-term housing at a nearby hotel.

“In the past, in the absence of an alternative shelter, many of Pottstown’s homeless individuals have set up temporary encampments on property owned by the rail company, creating a potentially dangerous situation for those living along and near active tracks,” said Jeremy Shoemaker, Norfolk Southern regional executive director for state relations in a statement. “We’re proud to be a part of the solution here in Pottstown, and we’re grateful to all our partners for making this effort a reality.”

Reading-based homeless service provider Opportunity House is leading the intake efforts at Tent City. In a statement to WHYY News, the organization said the approach was made possible by support from “local private funders” and Norfolk Southern.

“We are happy to lend some support to get through the winter and are happy to work with the Borough, Montgomery County, Norfolk Southern, The Deviators, the Pottstown Cluster of Religious Communities, and Pottstown’s other service providers in hopes of not just getting people out of the woods but headed toward health and productive lives,” said Modesto Fiume, executive director of Opportunity House, in a statement.

Short-term housing fails to quell concerns of a ‘set up’

There are 20 hotel rooms available for 40 Tent City residents through the beginning of spring. McKennon said he scored a bed. There’s just one problem.

“Personally, I think it’s a setup,” McKennon said. “We weren’t in that hotel room [for] one week. Thirteen people have been kicked out because of hotel policy and 11 people have been arrested. Warrant squad came door-to-door looking for people.”

He squashed any notion of this being a good faith effort or even a Band-Aid solution. Gesturing around the camp, McKennon said some of his neighbors need medical attention. Others need counseling.