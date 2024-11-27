Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Residents at Brith Sholom House will have to relocate so the Philadelphia Housing Authority can completely overhaul the crumbling apartment tower, officials announced Tuesday.

“The conditions are worse than we anticipated,” said PHA president Kelvin Jeremiah. “It’s horrifying that residents were made to live under the conditions that these residents were living under.”

The decision comes nearly three months after the authority purchased the 12-story building in Wynnefield Heights for $24 million. A judge approved the sale in late August after years of turmoil at the property, once home to hundreds of seniors, including many living on fixed incomes.

About 111 residents remain in the 360-unit building. PHA had hoped those tenants could remain at Brith Sholom during the renovations, but the authority’s assessment of the building’s condition proved otherwise.

“The disrepair is astonishing,” said Jeremiah. “We’re essentially looking at a gut rehab.”

The building’s sewage, HVAC and electrical systems all need to be replaced. The property also needs a brand new roof.

The work is expected to take at least 18 months and cost more than $100 million — more than double the cost PHA had anticipated. The authority has already spent about $1 million to address rodent and bed bug infestations and other quality-of-life issues.

PHA notified residents on Tuesday that they will need to relocate. Jeremiah said all of the building’s remaining tenants qualify for public housing and related subsidies, including those offered through the Housing Choice Voucher Program.