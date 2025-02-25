Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

When Mayor Cherelle Parker unveils her budget proposal next month, affordable housing advocates hope to see more funding for the city’s expiring shallow rent initiative.

Since 2020, the pilot program has offered rental assistance to deeply cost-burdened residents who might otherwise have faced some form of housing insecurity, including eviction or homelessness. The federal government considers a household cost-burdened if it spends more than 30% of its income on housing.

In partnership with nonprofit housing providers, 300 tenants living in government-backed apartments have received up to $500 to put toward their monthly rent. The money comes in the form of a voucher that the city sends directly to the provider or landlord.

The annual eviction rate for participants is well below 1%, according to city data.

“It’s extremely successful,” said Guillermo Gomez, housing service manager at New Kensington Community Development Corporation, one of the program’s 11 housing providers.

It appears the administration, which has publicly committed to tackling the city’s housing crisis, supports funding the program past the five-year pilot. But it’s unclear to what extent. A mayoral spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Jamila Davis, a spokesperson for the Department of Planning and Development, said in an email that “our intention is to build on program success,” which would potentially include expanding the number of units the initiative serves in the new fiscal year starting July 1.

The Philadelphia Association of Community Development Corporations, a group representing a majority of the program’s current list of housing providers, is pushing for a substantial raise to the program’s annual budget — $5.25 million.

The group says the increase would enable an additional 800 households to participate at a time when rents in Philadelphia are historically high.