In the world of affordable housing, area median income (AMI) is easily one of the most important metrics.

Defined as “the midpoint of a specific area’s income distribution,” AMI is a regional measure often used as a shorthand to signal the relative affordability of a particular housing initiative. More specifically, AMI is most often used to set income guidelines for government-backed housing and community development programs designed to help people with low incomes like the Housing Choice Voucher Program, the largest affordable housing program in the country. AMI benchmarks also are typically required for private developments built with the help of Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC).

The AMI for a given region is calculated each year by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and is largely based on median family incomes determined by the U.S. Census Bureau. The measurement reflects the incomes across a group of counties. That single figure is then applied to that entire area. There is no differentiation — even if incomes in some of those counties are much higher than in others.

Some housing advocates find that uniformity problematic, especially for poor cities like Philadelphia. They say the metric does not accurately reflect what families are really earning, meaning some housing programs may not be reaching the population they were designed to target.

Earlier this month, City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier introduced a resolution calling for a hearing to explore the shortcomings of using a regional AMI and how it “fails to reflect the true state of housing affordability needs of Philadelphians.”

The resolution also advocates for creating a localized AMI for the city, which continues to have the highest poverty rate among the country’s largest cities.

Here’s a look at what that would mean, and what proponents and opponents think of the idea: