The Mills Redevelopment Project sits in the Hope Park Focus Zone, an area Impact designated for neighborhood improvement projects around 2017. The zone covers a triangle-shaped set of blocks home to some of the city’s most active drug corners, running roughly from Clearfield Avenue to East Tusculum Street, between Front Street and Kensington Avenue.

Within the focus zone, Impact and its partners have also greened nearly a dozen vacant lots; rehabbed nearly 20 homes; begun “reactivating” Hope Park; and started work on transforming a warehouse space into a community gym, among other projects.

In the factory revamp, Executive Director Casey O’Donnell sees a neighborhood anchor that can drive change when combined with all of the other projects Impact is undertaking in the area.

“You create anchor projects, work with neighbors, and then link those anchor projects up. And we believe that’s part of where sustainable change is,” said O’Donnell during a recent tour of the five-story property.

The Mills Redevelopment Project will offer one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. The majority of them will be for people earning 50% of the area median income, a statistic that includes populations beyond Philadelphia. Fifty percent of AMI translates to $51,500 for a three-person household.

The units have an industrial aesthetic, with high ceilings, hardwood floors, and big windows. But they’re priced below market rate and are expected to remain that way permanently. Monthly rents range from $650 to $900. And residents will only be required to cover 30% of their adjusted monthly income. The Philadelphia Housing Authority will cover the balance.

“Fundamentally, what does it mean to treat people with dignity? And what standards are we setting? You should be willing to put a family member in any unit that you’re developing. So the units should be absolutely as nice as you can make them for people,” O’Donnell said.

Impact hopes to have all of the apartments leased by the end of summer, with the second phase of construction scheduled for 2024. That will include work on the commercial space and the community gym, an outdoor playground, and more parking.