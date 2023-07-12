‘A return to normal’: New report shows silver lining for renters in Philadelphia

Renters in Philadelphia have some reason to rejoice.

As part of a nationwide trend, rent growth in the metropolitan area continues to slow to pre-pandemic levels, according to new research from real estate company Zillow. This as high mortgage rates and overvalued home prices continue to force many renters to hold off on buying because they can’t afford it.

“Renters are finally getting a breather,” said Zillow senior economist Orphe Divounguy.

Typical rent in the metro remains high, but rose just 0.4% from May to June, according to the report. That translates to $1,864 — about $150 less a month than the typical rent across the country.

Year-over-year, rents here have increased 3%, putting the metro around the middle of the pack when comparing other big cities. Washington, Boston, and New York all had higher increases and remained more expensive than Philadelphia.

Nationally, rents are up 4.1% over the same time last year, reaching $2,054.

“Essentially, we’re seeing a return to normal. While rents are still very high, and they’ll probably never return to their pre-pandemic level, rent growth has slowed considerably from the record high 16% annual rent increase in February of 2022,” said Divounguy.