Unpaid utility bills may close ‘unfit’ senior housing complex in West Philly

When Jennifer Schumann moved her mother to Brith Sholom House in Wynnefield Heights, she felt relieved. Her mom’s old apartment had mold and other maintenance issues. The place also wasn’t ideal for a senior with mobility issues.

“I just thought that… this was going to be better,” said Schumann.

Nearly two years later, the real estate agent is desperately looking for a new place for her 72-year-old mom. She recently learned from property management that the city may deem Brith Sholom “uninhabitable” this month if gas service is shut off because of “past due bills.”

A long list of open code violations at the 360-unit tower had already sent Schumann searching. The possibility of a shutoff has only ramped up her efforts.

“I kind of am expanding my search now to even go out as far as Hershey to get an affordable unit because I’m finding there’s nothing even remotely near the city,” said Schumann.

At Brith Sholom, utilities are included with the rent. According to a notice from April 23, Philadelphia Gas Works is requiring more than $96,000 to continue service. The same notice states that a shutoff may happen May 23.

The building is also scheduled to be sold at a sheriff’s sale on June 4.

If Brith Sholom closes, more than 150 seniors with low income would be displaced amid an affordable housing crisis. Philadelphia’s supply of affordable senior housing is particularly limited.

“The residents who are still there are there because they believe that the building can return to the way it used to be and that they deserve livable conditions,” said attorney Madison Gray, a fellow at the Public Interest Law Center, which is representing two tenants at Brith Sholom.