Rise in residential development in Germantown sparks optimism — and caution

On a brisk December morning, Philip Balderston wore a black overcoat and a wide smile as he stood inside an unfinished commercial space in Germantown.

Balderston, founder and CEO of Odin Properties, came to the neighborhood to cut the ribbon on a pair of modern apartment buildings on Germantown Avenue. They have high ceilings, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. One of the properties has a rooftop lounge.

“It’s a great neighborhood for us because of its history, because of its people, because of its thriving small business, and of course because of the location. We’re just a stone’s throw from Center City,” Balderston told the bundled group before him.

He said residential density is key to driving positive change in Germantown.

“The more apartments you have in Germantown, especially kind of high quality and affordable, the more retail activity you’re gonna have on Germantown Avenue. That’s going to increase opportunities for small business and that’s going to kind of enrich the community,” said Balderson.