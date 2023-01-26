A new phase of the Wayne Junction revitalization plan is underway

Weinstein bought the building for Arguto Court from an apostolic church that used the first floor as a sanctuary. The three-story brick property on Berkley Street was previously part of the Arguto Oilless Bearing Company, which dates back to the late 1800s.

When construction is completed roughly a year from now, the building will be home to 17 office suites. Attic Brewing Company, which operates out of another industrial space on Berkley, has already signed a lease to run the cafe — Bad Nina’s — on the first floor.

The project is part of a broader vision to make the area a hub for retail, restaurants, and market-rate housing.

“We’ve envisioned Wayne Junction to be a place where everything happens and then people have easy access to Wayne Junction train station,” said Weinstein.

He said he’s not worried about renting out the rest of the building’s 12,000 square feet, even as remote and hybrid work remain prevalent.

Part of that confidence is rooted in what’s happening at the four office buildings his company already owns in Northwest Philadelphia: They’re all at full capacity.

“Some people realized during the pandemic, it’s not so great to work out of your home every day. And maybe we want to be somewhere within walking distance, somewhere where we can have our own space and be away from everything that happens in the house,” said Weinstein.

While the demand for office space in Center City continues to wane, the same isn’t necessarily true in the neighborhoods beyond downtown — especially if a developer can offer a desirable work environment that doesn’t require a killer commute, said Clint Randall, research director at JLL, the commercial real estate company.

Arguto Court is well-positioned to succeed, he said, because of its proximity to Wayne Junction Station, a stop along six of SEPTA’s 12 Regional Rail lines. And because it can offer prospective tenants amenities not typically found at a suburban office park.

“Wayne Junction is maybe sort of relatively in its early days in terms of what folks think it could one day be. But absolutely it’s got a real character to it, a real authenticity to it, and a real baseline of businesses and services, “ said Randall.