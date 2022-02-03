Wayne Junction is quietly booming. Can it last?

A historic area in flux

Weinstein began investing in the area, a historically Black section of the city, in 2011, though his development work in Germantown goes back decades.

The first phase of the revitalization project wrapped up last year. It includes a craft brewery and bar and a barbecue restaurant, which occupy a former pencil factory, as well as an on-site retail bakery up the road. On Saturday, there will be an open house for the soon-to-be-completed Autograph Apartments, a 32-unit building named for the Max Levy Autograph Co. that once occupied the property. It’s the first of two market-rate apartment buildings Weinstein has planned for the neighborhood, including the one coming to the lot on Berkley Street, which Weinstein has named the Wayne Junction Diner Apartments, a nod to the Wayne Junction Diner that used to sit around the corner.

To date, Weinstein has purchased a total of 13 properties in the area. Nearly all of the projects are examples of what developers refer to as adaptive reuse, occupying restored factories and warehouse structures.

The Diner project, Weinstein’s biggest to date, stands as the exception. The 143-unit building will be built from the ground up. Plans include ground-floor commercial space, including a diner built directly into the property, as well as a large parking garage and roof deck.

“We saw this as a good opportunity to bring together a lot of the adaptive reuse projects both east of this property and west of this property,” said the developer who ran a diner in nearby Mt. Airy for two decades.

Once completed, the apartment building will nearly touch Attic Brewery Company, the brainchild of Laura and Todd Lacey, who opened the award-winning business inside the former pencil factory in January 2020. They opened their business after moving away from Germantown and then returning to lay down roots in a section of Northwest Philadelphia that was new to them. The couple bought a home within walking distance of the brewery — their first business.

Despite opening in a pandemic, Laura Lacey said the couple has seen a tremendous response.

And yet the big apartment building going up next door doesn’t make Lacey smile. When construction is expected to be complete two years down the road, the property may be full of customers. But Lacey said she’s more focused on what the project may mean for her slice of Wayne Junction, where she and her husband invested their life’s savings.

To Lacey, the roughly 45,000-square-foot lot — and the neighborhood — would be best served by business, which she said would help solidify the area as a destination for locally driven shopping and entertainment, but also a source of well-paying jobs, something the low-income neighborhood could really use.

Why use the Diner lot for apartments? Apartments can go anywhere, she said.

“Our goal was that when people would come and visit Philadelphia and they’d ask their hotels in Center City, ‘Where do I need to go? What should I see?’ That we want them to say ‘You should totally take a trip out to Germantown. Attic Brewing Company is out there and it’s amazing. You can rent a bike. Check out a historic site. There’s always live music,’” she said.

For Lacey, her vision for the neighborhood puts her at odds with Weinstein, her landlord. Two years into her five-year lease, she said she’s not sure what she’ll do when time is up. At the moment, she can’t afford to move the brewery.

“It feels a little bit like David and Goliath,” she said. “We’re up against somebody who has all the money and resources and unfortunately we’re in a position where they believe what they’re doing is right, and we just kind of feel like we have to go along with it.”

For his part, Weinstein said he believes in using a variety of kinds of development to revitalize an area. Plus, it’s challenging to finance large commercial projects if there isn’t a substantial residential component, he noted.

“And people have said they would like to live in and near Wayne Junction so that they can roll out of bed, get on the train, go to their jobs around the region,” Weinstein said, emphasizing that the commuter-friendly Wayne Junction train station serves as a major draw for development.