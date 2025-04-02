From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A Philadelphia nonprofit is petitioning to take legal control of a half-dozen blighted properties once part of Germantown Settlement’s vast real estate portfolio — properties the Philadelphia Housing Authority is set to acquire and restore as part of a larger effort to increase the neighborhood’s supply of affordable housing.

Last May, City Council passed a resolution transferring 28 properties from the Philadelphia Land Bank to the housing authority. The authority, the city’s largest landlord, is now working to complete mandatory due diligence so it can take ownership of these properties and construction can start.

In the interim, the properties belong to the Philadelphia Redevelopment Authority.

But as the acquisition process moves forward, a group called the Philadelphia Community Development Coalition is also pursuing these properties under a state law commonly referred to as Act 135. The controversial measure provides a mechanism for neighbors, nonprofits and municipalities to revitalize abandoned and blighted properties in their community.

PCDC is no stranger to Act 135, filing well over 100 petitions since launching around 2015, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. But longtime residents in Germantown are scratching their heads about this group of petitions given the housing authority’s involvement.

And there’s concern these court proceedings could further delay the properties from being put into productive use amid an ongoing affordable housing crisis.

“We have been waiting way too long for these properties to be renovated,” said longtime resident and civic leader Pamela Bracey. “Let’s get these properties back on the tax rolls.”

An attorney for David Champagne, founder and president of PCDC, did not respond to a request for comment, so it’s unclear if Champagne was aware of the housing authority’s plans for the properties before he filed the petitions. All six petitions were filed before Councilmember Cindy Bass introduced the resolution to transfer the properties.

PCDC is “dedicated to the improvement of Philadelphia’s neighborhoods,” according to its website.

Champagne has likened Act 135 to a “magic wand” and said his motivation for filing petitions under the law boils down to his dislike of “abandoned houses,” according to the Inquirer.