A deal has been struck between the Philadelphia Housing Authority and unions representing housing workers to transform the decaying Brith Sholom House in the city’s Wynnefield Heights section.

The 340-unit senior rental building was shut down in November 2024 after owners allowed it to fall into severe disrepair. At the time of its closure, its roughly 100 residents were living in horrible conditions with poor HVAC and electrical systems, and in some cases falling ceilings.

PHA bought the building for $24 million after state charges were filed against the previous owners, Brith Sholom Winit LP.

The restoration is expected to cost $100 million and take two years to complete. Plans include outdoor spaces, a dining area and medical facilities to cater to the senior residents expected to live in the building.

Philadelphia’s Building Construction and Trades Council will pay for half of the rebuild. The $50 million will be repaid over 15 years at 4.5% interest as part of the investment, which will create 545 jobs and make 336 units of “deeply affordable” housing, according to a statement from the city.

“Usually, I’m paying out money to BCTC for labor,” said Kelvin Jeremiah, PHA president and CEO. “We were able to reach an agreement where BCTC will be investing $50 million to bring back Brith Sholom.”