The Philadelphia Housing Authority plans to lay off approximately 300 employees next year, including many who perform the agency’s property maintenance and repair work.

The vast majority of these jobs are union positions belonging to members of the Philadelphia Building and Construction Trades Council, a powerful umbrella organization for more than 50 locals that are part of the construction industry.

PHA employs about 1,200 people. Reducing the workforce by more than 20% will save the agency about $24 million a year, PHA President Kelvin Jeremiah said.

The decision, reached in partnership with the trades, represents a significant shift in how PHA conducts maintenance and repair work. Starting in January, the agency will begin contracting out these jobs instead of directly hiring union workers. The list of impacted positions includes electricians, carpenters, plumbers and other skilled laborers.

The work rule change will not impact the building trades when it comes to new construction projects carried out by PHA.

Jeremiah said the cutbacks are necessary for the agency to continue fulfilling its mission of providing affordable housing to families in need. The authority is the largest landlord in the city, renting to about 82,000 residents.

According to Jeremiah, the operating expense for each unit is well over $15,000 a year, largely because maintenance and repair work must be carried by multiple skilled laborers, as opposed to a single “jack of all trades.”

“We cannot do that with an unsustainable operating expense that far exceeds all industry standards, far exceeds the private market, and that far exceeds other similarly situated entities,” he said.

“We have too many employees who have very defined roles: a carpenter who can only do carpentry work, an electrician who can only do electrical work, a plumber who is only permitted to do plumbing work, a laborer who can only do laborers’ work. And that model does not exist anywhere and is cost-prohibitive,” he added.