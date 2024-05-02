Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

In the coming months, the Philadelphia Housing Authority will start renovating a package of blighted properties once part of Germantown Settlement’s vast real estate portfolio.

City Council on Thursday passed a resolution authorizing the transfer of 28 properties from the Philadelphia Land Bank to PHA. The move comes more than four years after the city took the extraordinary step of seizing the buildings from a group of companies controlled by Emanuel Freeman, who led Settlement for more than two decades before the politically connected nonprofit became defunct in 2010.

“Germantown, because it is increasingly becoming gentrified, because we are not seeing the level of affordability that once existed there, this is an opportunity for us to do exactly what our mission calls us to do, which is to provide affordable rental opportunities for families who are in desperate need in the city,” said PHA president Kelvin Jeremiah.

The neglected properties — a mix of townhomes, rowhouses and apartment buildings — are largely vacant. There are a total of 116 units. Only 17 of those are occupied, the housing authority said.

Jeremiah said it will take about 18 months to renovate the properties. Before work can start, PHA must receive regulatory approval and complete an environmental review, steps required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The housing authority plans to manage the properties as rentals, at least to start.

“I am thrilled that they are now slated for affordable housing. PHA has experience developing quality affordable housing in Germantown and across the city,” said Councilmember Cindy Bass, who introduced the resolution.