Philadelphia renters facing eviction are now deeper in debt than they were prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. And experts say the troubling shift doesn’t appear to be temporary.

During the first three months of 2020, the median claim amount — typically how much a tenant owes their landlord in back rent — for tenants with an eviction filing was about $2,000, according to court records pulled by researchers at the Eviction Lab at Princeton University.

Since January 2022, the median claim amount has more than doubled to more than $4,500.

It’s not completely clear what’s driving the upward trend, which is playing out in other big cities like New York and Houston.

“We can see the filings on paper. We don’t know the story behind these cases” said Peter Hepburn, a research fellow at the Eviction Lab.

If he had to make an educated guess, Hepburn said the increase in Philadelphia is likely the result of a combination of things, including the city’s now-expired eviction moratorium and the fact that rents are up, though not significantly.

“Early on, just not being able to file cases meant that some share of tenants fell further behind on rent than they would have been able to fall prior to the pandemic,” said Hepburn of the moratorium that ended in September 2020.

Either way, Hepburn fears the uptick will mean more eviction cases will end with renters getting evicted, particularly because rental assistance dollars remain limited, and there’s no expectation that the federal government will issue another round of stimulus checks.

Getting evicted, even having an eviction filing, is often seen as a red flag by landlords, making it much harder for those renters to secure safe and affordable housing going forward.