Philly’s heralded eviction diversion program is considered a win-win — for most

Bruce Ticker knew some of his neighbors in his Northeast Philadelphia apartment complex had gotten notices from the new owners about rents going up.

He was still shocked when he got his in early May. The rent for his one-bedroom place was going to be twice as high.

“They essentially said in police language: Pay the $1,185 or we’re going to kick you out,” said Ticker.

He began to panic. As a 72-year-old retiree, living on a fixed income, there was no way he could afford the price hike. Not without draining his savings account. And even that wouldn’t get him far.

He started working the phones, hoping to find someone who could quiet his fears of becoming homeless.

“And in June, I finally got somebody from the SeniorLAW Center,” Ticker said.

An attorney with the legal aid group got the owners to the negotiation table thanks to Philadelphia’s mandatory Eviction Diversion Program. Under an agreement brokered over email, Ticker was able to remain in the apartment he’s called home for nearly a decade — at the same price he’s paid for years.

Ticker credits the free initiative with keeping a roof over his head, at least for now. His lease runs out at the end of April.

“I’m hopeful we can work something out at the very least,” he said. “But of course, my attorney may have other ideas, better ideas.”

Established by city ordinance, the pandemic-inspired program is guided by one goal: To settle disagreements between landlords and tenants outside of court and without an eviction filing, which can make it harder for tenants to secure safe and affordable housing in the future, even if a judge rules in their favor.

At first, the acclaimed program dealt exclusively with disputes over back rent. Many of those cases were resolved with the help of state and federal dollars dispersed through a rental assistance program the city operated. The latest iteration of the diversion program requires landlords and tenants to spend 30 days trying to settle any rental disagreement, including ones involving property damage.

Ticker is one of at least 7,000 tenants who have been able to stay in their homes thanks to direct negotiations between parties, one of two pathways supported by the program.

Another 3,000 landlord-tenant pairs participated in mediation sessions facilitated by a neutral party. Nearly 80% of those disputes were resolved with an agreement outside of court, according to the city.

Some after a landlord agreed to extend a deadline or be paid in a series of installments. Others after a tenant agreed to move out — what the program refers to as a “graceful exit.”

Nancy Giacomini, the mediation manager for the Eviction Diversion Program, said most of the agreements reached through mediation come after a single one-hour session, usually because neither party really wants to go to court, which can be a time-consuming and expensive process.

“Part of the reason I think the diversion program works is because we’ve given tenants, and landlords, and property managers, and agents an option that’s not the most escalated process to resolve something,” Giacomini said.

More often than not, the conversations are civil, containing more empathy than rancor, she said.

“I’ve had many tenants say back to a landlord that they know, ‘I’m really sorry. I desperately want to make this work and pay you. I really don’t want to leave and I don’t know how to make it happen.’ And on the other side, I’ve had landlords cry in that space because they just hate to be in this predicament that they don’t know how to get out of.”

“It’s a business relationship that can also be quite personal,” she added.