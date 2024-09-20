Landlord accused of targeting homeless families in Delaware

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Several homeless families say they signed leases with the help of New Castle County officials for homes that weren’t delivered.

Some used government funds to secure the housing.

The home in question is located at 7030 Woodland Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.

When the Investigative Team stopped by the property, it appeared vacant. A peek in the window also showed a home in disrepair.

The home was supposed to be a sanctuary for David Rogers, who was unhoused, and his 13-year-old daughter.

“You know, my back was to the wall because I didn’t have any other option except to pursue that one,” he said.

At the time, Rogers was staying at the New Castle County Hope Center, which provides housing and support for homelessness.

With his 90-day stay coming to an end, he told the Investigative Team his county case worker gave him contact information for Toure Henderson who claimed to run a company called Wealth of Society.

Wealth of Society claimed to be in the real estate, cars and construction business, according to a 2019 YouTube video.

“He says he’s working with the town. He’s done this before. He’s placed other families in places. Call him,” recalled Rogers.

Rogers did make that call. He said Henderson offered up that Woodland Avenue home in Philadelphia, even documenting in the lease that it would be furnished. His move-in was scheduled for January 1. Rogers scrounged up $2,200 from family and friends and signed the lease.

“The guy was sweating me so much for the money,” he added.

But the move never happened. So, Rogers went to his New Castle County caseworker for help and soon learned others had also given money to Henderson.

“So I went on, you know, all the websites,” said Shawntae Hughes. “Unfortunately, I even went on Craigslist. That’s where I met Toure.”

Hughes said she found herself homeless after a shooting at her Wilmington home last summer.