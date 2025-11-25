First State Focus Homelessness in Greater Philadelphia

Clergy join housing advocates in rally urging Wilmington officials to do more to address homelessness

Protesters gathered in front of Wilmington’s city hall as part of a movement to rally support for programs that help the poor.

Protesters standing behind a large coffin.

Protesters gather behind a wooden coffin at the Wilmington city hall to demand officials provide more help for the city's homeless population. (Sarah Mueller/WHYY)

What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Faith leaders and housing advocates are demanding Wilmington officials do more to help the homeless.

Formerly homeless residents and clergy members marched on Wilmington’s city hall Monday to call on leaders to help people get off the streets and into housing. Marchers sang and carried signs and a wooden coffin along downtown streets.

The action was part of the “Moral Mondays” movement being held across 16 states, led by progressive and religious groups.

Wilmington resident Paul Tanner spent years on the street in a wheelchair before finally securing permanent housing. He suffers from diabetes and related conditions.

People marching on the sidewalk and holding up signs
Former homeless Wilmington resident Paul Tanner, on the left, takes part in a march to the Wilmington city hall to urge city officials do more to address homelessness. (Sarah Mueller/WHYY)

Tanner said Delaware has few resources for people who are disabled and homeless.

“I learned there was only one handicap shelter in the entire state of Delaware,” he said. “Only one. There should be more handicap beds in cities like Wilmington. Not just one bed in the state.”

Delaware is facing a rise in people experiencing homelessness. A 2024 count found more than 1,300 people without housing — with more than 600 living in Wilmington.

Mayor John Carney vowed to address homelessness in his first year in office. He is proposing allowing unhoused people to camp in one of the city’s parks. But all other encampments would be banned.

“As we attempt to provide support for the unhoused here in Wilmington, we have a responsibility on how, on behalf of the residents of neighborhoods, to ensure that Wilmington operates in an orderly and lawful way,” he said in October.

Raquel Cruz said she doesn’t think the mayor’s plan goes far enough.

“The mayor needs to do much, much more than just shuffle the unhoused around rather than try to pursue better outcomes for them,” she said.

Two people at the protest holding up signs featuring gravestones
Raquel Cruz and Noel Camacho joined the rally at Wilmington City Hall to advocate for more services for the homeless. (Sarah Mueller/WHYY)

Housing advocates argue a ban on sleeping outside criminalizes homelessness. They said Wilmington needs more shelter beds and affordable housing.

Carney said city officials would provide restroom facilities and clean water for Christina Park residents and will explore adding a shower facility there. On-site security is also part of the plan.

The city is also working with the Wilmington Housing Authority and the Ministry of Caring to open a dining hall for the homeless at the WHA site a block away from Christina Park.

People marching on the sidewalk and holding up signs
Marchers walk to the Wilmington city hall as part of a progressive movement meant to rally support for homeless services. (Sarah Mueller/WHYY)

The mayor has also argued that Philadelphia’s efforts to clean up Kensington, an area known for an open-air drug market and homeless encampments, is adding to Wilmington’s homeless population looking for shelter and services.

Ways to Donate