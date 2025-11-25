What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Faith leaders and housing advocates are demanding Wilmington officials do more to help the homeless.

Formerly homeless residents and clergy members marched on Wilmington’s city hall Monday to call on leaders to help people get off the streets and into housing. Marchers sang and carried signs and a wooden coffin along downtown streets.

The action was part of the “Moral Mondays” movement being held across 16 states, led by progressive and religious groups.

Wilmington resident Paul Tanner spent years on the street in a wheelchair before finally securing permanent housing. He suffers from diabetes and related conditions.

Tanner said Delaware has few resources for people who are disabled and homeless.

“I learned there was only one handicap shelter in the entire state of Delaware,” he said. “Only one. There should be more handicap beds in cities like Wilmington. Not just one bed in the state.”

Delaware is facing a rise in people experiencing homelessness. A 2024 count found more than 1,300 people without housing — with more than 600 living in Wilmington.