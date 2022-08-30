The Office of Property Assessment posted the new values online in May, but it was unclear exactly when homeowners, some without a personal computer or internet access, would receive the official notice in the mail. City officials said there’d be a delay because supply chain issues were preventing a vendor from procuring enough envelopes to complete the mailing.

So far, the city has mailed assessment notices to nearly 200,000 property owners, said spokesperson Kevin Lessard. The majority of the notices, which went out on Friday, were for commercial properties.

The rest of the notices — some 350,000 of them — will be mailed in the coming days, said Lessard.

Property owners who want to dispute their new assessments have two options. Residents can pursue both avenues. Neither require an attorney.

Option 1: Residents can informally appeal their new property value by requesting that OPA conduct what’s known as a “First Level Review.” The form to get assessors to take a second look is included with the assessment notices..

The deadline to request an FLR is Sept. 30.

Option 2: Property owners can also file a formal appeal of their new assessment with the city’s Board of Revision of Taxes. The deadline, set by the state, is Oct. 3.

Officials are estimating up to 20% of property owners will appeal their new assessments.

“They’re always welcome to call us for help thinking through what relief they might qualify for if their assessment is not something that they want to appeal,” said Dugan, of CLS.