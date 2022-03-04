For now, it’s unclear how much the houses, backed by federal dollars, will cost to build, what they’ll be sold for, or where they will be located. But Clarke, whose office drafted the bill, suspects there would be considerable interest from eligible employees, including members of the city’s blue collar worker union — the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees District Council 33.

“The head of D.C. 33 told me that we’ll have a line around the block when we roll this out, and I said ‘Looking forward to it’,” said Clarke in an interview.

Earnest Garrett, the union’s president, could not be reached for comment.

The bill comes while housing prices in the city remain elevated amid a tight market marked by fierce competition. The median home price in the city is now $245,000, a scale Clarke said is “locking out” middle-income residents from homeownership, including municipal workers.

Annual salaries for many D.C. 33’s 10,000 members sit below $60,000, according to city records.

“That’s what we’re attempting to attack as it relates to this initiative,” said Clarke.