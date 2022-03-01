Philly’s rent relief program gets new funding. It won’t last long

Philadelphia is distributing what may be its final tranche of public funding for its touted Emergency Rental Assistance Program, an initiative launched nearly two years ago to help renters and landlords financially burdened by the coronavirus pandemic.

The city recently received $8.3 million from the U.S. Department of Treasury. The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services distributed another $9 million to the city. That money was reallocated after the state collected unspent rental assistance dollars from counties across the commonwealth.

“This accounts for all the funds we are currently expecting to receive from the state and federal governments for Phase 4,” said Jamila Davis, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Housing Development Corporation, the nonprofit managing the program.

The additional $17.3 million in funding, first reported by Axios, comes nearly two months after the city shut down the program due to a lack of new funding. It’s expected to last two weeks and help roughly 2,300 households, according to a city dashboard.