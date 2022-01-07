Philadelphia ending rental assistance program due to lack of remaining funds

    By
  • 6abc
    • January 7, 2022
(PlanPhilly)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

After January 7, Philadelphia residents can no longer apply for help through PHL Rent Assist, as the program is ending due to limited remaining funds.

The program helped people who have experienced financial hardship because of COVID-19 pay their rent.

Since May 2020, the City of Philadelphia has helped more than 38,000 households, disbursing more than $248 million to families, officials said.

Applications currently in the pipeline are being reviewed and will be paid out of the remaining funds until they are exhausted.

According to officials, the city’s Eviction Diversion program will continue under a new process starting Monday.

