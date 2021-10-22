Philly gets another $35 million for rental assistance, but it’s far from enough

PHDC recently received approximately $35 million directly from the U.S. Department of Treasury, Thomas said. Based on the average amount of money disbursed through the program each week, that’s enough cash to keep things going until mid-November. The additional funding could help roughly 4,600 more households.

More funding may be on the way, according to Thomas, but it’s unclear when it might arrive or how much Philadelphia will receive.

The federal government has not announced any additional funding for rental assistance.

There’s been talk of redistributing ERAP dollars — which come through the state — from Pennsylvania municipalities that haven’t been able to disburse it to those seeing high demand, like Philadelphia. Those discussions have yet to yield a concrete plan.

“At this point we are still working on determining a plan for redistribution. Once that is finalized, we’ll be able to share more,” said Ali Fogarty, communications director for the state’s Department of Human Services, in an email.

PHDC spokesperson Jamila Davis said state officials have hinted that Philadelphia could receive around $7-20 million — a sum that would last approximately one to three weeks — through the redistribution process, but that no funding has been promised.

City Councilmember Kendra Brooks, a renter herself and one of the legislative body’s fiercest housing advocates, said the situation highlights the need for Philadelphia, the poorest big city in the country, to find structural, long-term solutions to stabilizing its affordable housing market, including potentially implementing rent control measures, particularly for seniors living on a fixed income.

“We have to take care of our citizens,” said Brooks.