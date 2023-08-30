Xavier Carthen was evicted from his one-bedroom apartment in February after falling behind on rent.

The experience still haunts him.

“The process was devastating,” said Carthen, 61. “I’m still traumatized.”

The lockout was performed by an armed contractor with Philadelphia’s Landlord and Tenant Office, the for-profit entity that performs most lockouts in the city.

Carthen said he was on the phone trying to schedule a colonoscopy when he heard a booming knock at his door.

The deputy on the other side told him he had 15 minutes to get out.

“They treat you like nothing. You’re dehumanized,” said Carthen, who is living in a friend’s basement until he finds a new place.

Carthen shared his story during a committee hearing called by state lawmakers to explore Philadelphia’s Landlord and Tenant Office and how to improve it. It was the second time elected officials gathered publicly in as many months to discuss the controversial entity.

The office has recently come under fire after several high-profile shootings by deputy landlord-tenant officers, two of which landed tenants in the hospital. Both women are now suing the office for negligence, further fueling public debate about how evictions should be carried out in Philadelphia amid a deepening affordable housing crisis.

Despite new guidelines, the consensus on Tuesday was clear: The LTO still presents a danger to tenants as long as it lacks accountability, transparency, and compassion.

“A tenant facing eviction deserves to know when their eviction will occur. They deserve for it to occur without the threat of physical violence. And they deserve transitional services to help them process and recover from their loss of housing,” said state Rep. Rick Krajewski (D-Philadelphia).

Housing advocates and attorneys who testified Tuesday called for deputies to receive “city-specific” training in use of force and de-escalation, a public reporting system for lodging and addressing complaints against the office, and the use of crisis intervention specialists and social workers throughout the process — including on the day of a lockout.