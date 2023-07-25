A Philadelphia woman is suing Marisa Shuter, the city’s landlord tenant-officer, after one of Shuter’s deputies shot the woman in the head during an attempted eviction at Girard Court Apartments in late March.

The high-profile incident landed 35-year-old Angel Davis in the hospital in critical condition for roughly two weeks. And she is still recovering from a traumatic brain injury.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in the Court of Common Pleas, faults Girard Court Apartments for failing to investigate Shuter’s background and qualifications before hiring the Landlord and Tenant Office to carry out the eviction; failing to investigate Shuter’s hiring criteria for her deputies; and failing to provide Davis with “appropriate and adequate” notice that a lockout was coming, among other claims.

The suit seeks damages in excess of $50,000 for the “substantial physical and emotional pain and suffering” Davis has endured as a result of the shooting.

“As a result of the aforesaid incident and plaintiff’s resulting injuries, plaintiff has incurred and will incur in the future a loss of diminution of ordinary pleasures of life and has in the past and will in the future continue to be hindered from attending to her daily duties, functions, and occupations all to her great detriment and loss,” according to the complaint.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Shuter said the office “cannot comment on any open investigations or pending lawsuits.” The deputy landlord-tenant officer who shot Davis, Lamont Daniels, the complex’s property manager, Odin Properties, and Girard Court Apartments are also named as defendants.

The lawsuit comes roughly a week after Shuter agreed to temporarily stop performing evictions until her deputies are “appropriately trained in de-escalation and use of force.” While the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office performs some lockouts, many more of them are carried out by the Landlord and Tenant Office, in large part because it can do them faster and for less money.