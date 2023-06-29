For the second time in three months, a deputy landlord-tenant officer in Philadelphia has fired a gun on the job, according to law enforcement.

The incident occurred Wednesday morning while the officer was serving an eviction on the 5500 block of North American Street in the Olney section of the city. Police say the officer fired his weapon “in defense” after a locksmith opened a door and a pit bull “charged” at him.

The dog was not struck, and no one injured in the incident, a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department said.

The episode comes roughly a week after elected officials and housing advocates condemned the use of landlord-tenant officers during a City Council hearing. Lawmakers renewed calls for the hearing after a deputy landlord-tenant officer shot a 35-year-old woman in the head during an attempted lockout at a North Philadelphia apartment building in late March.

It’s unclear if the incidents involved the same deputy landlord-tenant officer.