Tornado touched down in South Jersey during severe storms: NWS

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed a tornado touched down in Atlantic County, New Jersey, during Friday’s severe storms.

The twister was rated as an EF-0, with max winds of 65 mph to 75 mph. It was on the ground for one minute in Collings Lake, causing damage along Malaga Road. Large branches came down, along with metal roof sheeting from a nearby building.

Damage was also reported near the intersection of Cains Mill Road and Colton Lane in Buena Vista Township, where a tree crashed onto the roof. Fortunately, the homeowner wasn’t there at the time – she had been sheltering in place with students at a local middle school during the storm.

On nearby Belwyn Avenue, a house was nearly split in two. The homeowner was inside when the tree fell through the roof. Now she’s searching for her cats.

“When the tree fell, it sounded like a bomb going off,” recalled Al Baker of Buena Vista Township.

The last observed damage in this path was near the intersection of Cloverdale Lane and Wiltshire Drive, the NWS said.

Flooding was also a major concern. At Morelli’s Market in Glendora, Camden County, floodwaters inundated the store along on the Black Horse Pike at 10th Avenue.

“Literally have a foot and a half of water inside of our shop,” said Vinny Morelli.

Despite the widespread damage, no serious injuries have been reported in New Jersey.