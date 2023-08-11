2 tornadoes confirmed in New Jersey after Thursday’s storm

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The National Weather Service says two tornadoes hit New Jersey during severe storms on Thursday afternoon.

One of the twisters touched down near the intersection of Ridge Road, Whites Bogs Road, and Range Road in the Browns Mills section of Pemberton Township in Burlington County.

The other was in the area of Tomlin Drive and Hazel Court in East Greenwich Township in Gloucester County.

The mid-afternoon storm that swept through the area prompted a tornado warning from the National Weather Service.

More details about the tornadoes, including the intensity rating, path length, and width, are expected to be released later this afternoon.