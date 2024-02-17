Winter snow storm blankets Philadelphia region: See snowfall totals

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The Philadelphia region got more snow overnight Friday, creating a winter wonderland. Some areas seeing more snow accumulation than others.

The storm overachieved in some areas — especially the Lehigh Valley — with more locations up there picking up more snow in an hour than southern areas did during the entire event, according to Meteorologist Chris Sowers.

The accumulating snow came to an end early Saturday morning but the fresh snow is making for a good sledding or skiing holiday weekend.

Many roads appear to be in good shape but beware of secondary roads where conditions are slushy and slick.

Many trees and powerlines are also being weighed down with snow, which could cause issues.

Winter storm warnings and winter storm advisories are in effect across the Delaware Valley until 10 a.m. Saturday.

Code Blue in Philadelphia

Due to extremely cold conditions, the city is implementing special measures to keep people who are homeless safe. If you see someone who needs shelter, call (215) 232-1984.

The city activates a Code Blue when there’s precipitation and the temperature is 32 degrees Fahrenheit or lower, and when it feels near or below 20 degrees due to wind chill.

A #CodeBlue will be in effect as of 3 p.m. today, Friday, Feb.16 until 9 a.m. on Tues., Feb. 20. Call our #Homeless Outreach Hotline at (215) 232-1984 if you are, or see someone living outside in freezing temps. Learn more: https://t.co/0XD7uNFNP1 pic.twitter.com/SgyHY3FhtB — Homeless Services (@PHLCityHomeless) February 16, 2024

Latest forecast

The snow began to develop in the Lehigh Valley and Berks County after 11 p.m. Friday before it moved into Philadelphia around midnight, and then at the shore shortly thereafter.

The snowfall began to tapper off as the sun rose Saturday morning, but not until the winter snow storm blankets the region, dropping more than two feet of snow in some parts of the region.

A general 2-4″ of snow was expected across most of the area. Some areas, including Philadelphia, saw between 4 to 6″ of snow. Near Cape May and southern Delaware will see less, perhaps a coating to 2″.

As of early Saturday morning, Hellertown reported 11.8″ of snow from overnight.

Lyon, Ancient Oaks and Center Valley have each recorded at least 12″ of snowfall.