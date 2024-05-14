Jury selection consumes a second day at corruption trial of Sen. Bob Menendez

Sen. Bob Menendez sat by himself at a defense table Tuesday as prospective jurors who claim they can’t serve at his federal New York corruption trial were interviewed by a judge in a room just outside the courtroom.

Judge Sidney H. Stein has heard a variety of reasons why individuals say they should be excused from the trial of the Democrat that is projected to stretch to July. Some have cited medical reasons while others say their jobs or travel plans would be too adversely affected.

But several have said they worry that they have heard too much to be fair about the case in which Menendez, 70, was charged with bribery, extortion, fraud and obstruction of justice, along with acting as a foreign agent of Egypt.

“I’m a news junkie, and I’ve learned about the case already significantly. I knew it was Bob Menendez the second I walked in,” one juror said.

“As did many people,” the judge shot back before asking if the man could still decide the case based on trial testimony. The man said he thought he could.

Jurors were identified only by numbers during the selection process. It was unclear when opening statements might begin.

Prosecutors say Menendez and his wife accepted bribes, including gold bars, cash and a luxury car, from three New Jersey businessmen in exchange for official acts. He is on trial with two of the businessmen while a third has pleaded guilty in a cooperation deal and is expected to testify for the government.

Menendez’s wife goes to trial separately in July.