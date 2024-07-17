What happens to N.J. Sen. Bob Menendez’s seat after his conviction?

New Jersey Democrat Bob Menendez on Tuesday became one of just a handful of U.S. senators to be convicted of a crime while in office — and the first ever found guilty of being an agent of a foreign government — raising questions about whether he will be able to serve out the remainder of his term.

Within minutes of the jury’s verdict, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had called for Menendez’s resignation, while New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy urged the Senate to expel Menendez if he refuses to leave.

Menendez, 70, did not comment on his political plans in brief remarks after the jury found him guilty of accepting bribes of gold and cash from three New Jersey businessmen and acting as a foreign agent for the Egyptian government. He maintained his innocence, saying: “I have every faith that the law and the facts did not sustain that decision, and that we will be successful upon appeal.”

Here is a closer look at what could happen to Menendez’s seat now.

Expulsion

The Constitution gives Congress the power to punish its members and requires a two-thirds majority to expel a lawmaker. Democrats have a tenuous hold on the majority thanks to independent members caucusing with them. Whether they might decide to pursue expulsion isn’t clear.

“There is no requirement or rule requiring expulsion votes or hearings if a member is convicted of a crime,” according to Josh Howard, assistant historian at the Senate Historical Office. “It would be up to the Majority Leader and/or Senate Select Committee on Ethics to determine next steps, if there are any.”

What is certain is that expulsion hasn’t happened in more than 160 years. The last such vote was in 1862, according to the Senate, and by far most of the 15 senators who were expelled were booted for supporting the Confederacy.

Resignation

Other senators throughout history who faced possible expulsion opted instead to resign.

Prior to his conviction, Menendez had already bucked pressure from leading Democrats in his state as well as Senate colleagues to resign.

The last senator convicted of a crime while in office, Ted Stevens of Alaska, also refused to quit and was ousted in an election, only to have his conviction wiped out by an appeals court over alleged prosecutorial misconduct.

The last senator to resign was Harrison Williams Jr., also a New Jersey Democrat who was convicted of bribery. He resigned in 1982 before the Senate could vote on whether to expel him.