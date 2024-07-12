Jury to begin deliberations Friday in bribery trial of New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez

Defense lawyers argued that the gold was among valuables Nadine Menendez inherited from family while the cash largely resulted from Menendez’s habit of storing cash at home after his family escaped Cuba in 1951 before his birth with only the cash they had hidden in a grandfather’s clock.

During a rebuttal argument Thursday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Richenthal mocked Menendez’s lawyer’s attempt to suggest that $95,000 in cash found in a plastic bag inches away from a rack of the senator’s jackets belonged to his wife, calling the claim “truly unbelievable.” Cash was found stuffed in some of the jackets.

He also said Menendez helped Egyptian officials get sensitive information about the number of Americans and Egyptians who worked at the U.S. embassy in Egypt — “devastating proof that Menendez put the interests of Egypt above the United States.”

Adam Fee, a Menendez lawyer, said Nadine Menendez kept cash at her residence because she “lived her life largely outside of the banking system” after her family fled a country where their bank accounts and property were taken away.

And he said jurors could infer that Nadine Menendez sold family jewelry or gold and kept the cash she received in bags in the home.

As for the number of employees at the U.S. embassy in Egypt, Fee told jurors that the information was publicly available and he said anything Menendez did was within his responsibilities as a senator who was chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, a job he was forced to give up after charges were announced last fall.

“It’s not as though engaging with Egypt on diplomacy is like talking to Darth Vader,” he said.