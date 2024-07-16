Federal jury returns for third day of deliberations at bribery trial of Sen. Bob Menendez

A jury in New York City is expected to resume deliberations Tuesday in the bribery trial of Sen. Bob Menendez, the New Jersey Democrat accused of accepting gold and cash to use his political clout to help three businessmen and the Egyptian government.

Menendez, 70, insists he is innocent. He faces 16 counts in a criminal indictment that accuses him of multiple corrupt acts, including meddling in criminal investigations to protect his associates and helping one deal with U.S. agriculture regulators. He is also accused of serving as a foreign agent for Egypt.

The senator is on trial with two New Jersey businessmen. All three defendants have pleaded not guilty. A third pleaded guilty before trial and testified against Menendez and the other businessmen.

Menendez’s wife, Nadine, also is charged in the case, although her trial has been postponed while she recovers from breast cancer surgery.

In a 2022 raid on the Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, home where Menendez lived with his wife, FBI agents confiscated gold bars worth nearly $150,000 and over $480,000 in cash, some of it stuffed into boots and jackets emblazoned with the senator’s name.